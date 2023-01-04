MOOSIC, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A female pedestrian struck by a vehicle on Birney Avenue in Moosic, was killed Wednesday night.

According to Lackawanna County Police Communications Center, a woman was walking along Birney Avenue in Moosic when she was struck by a vehicle.

The Lackawanna County Police Communications Center said the woman was unconscious and unresponsive.

Eyewitness News crews said the roadway was lit up with lights from first responders and the coroner was on scene.

This is a developing story and Eyewitness News will keep you updated.