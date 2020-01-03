Elderly man hit and killed by SUV

A person was hit and killed by an SUV Friday morning along Keyser Avenue.

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE / WYOU) — Part of Keyser Avenue is closed as police investigate a deadly accident involving a pedestrian.

Investigators say an elderly man was hit by a vehicle Friday morning while he was crossing Keyser Avenue. The victim was taken to Geisinger Medical Center where he later died.

An Eyewitness News Crew on the scene saw investigators roping off the accident scene. A black SUV appears to be involved in the crash. Police tell us the vehicle was turning north onto Keyser Avenue when it hit the man.

