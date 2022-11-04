LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Luzerne County Election Bureau said they noticed someone place more than one ballot into a ballot drop box in Luzerne County.

According to officials, Election Bureau employees witnessed someone place four ballots into a ballot dropbox inside the Election Bureau office.

The Election Bureau tells Eyewitness News the ballots have been segregated and the Luzerne County District Attorney’s Office has been notified.

At this time, the Luzerne County District Attorney is investigating this incident. The political party or parties of the voters listed on the ballots has not been revealed yet.

The Luzerne County DA has tasked the Election Board with what actions must be taken with the ballots.

This is a developing story, keep it with Eyewitness News for any updates to this story.