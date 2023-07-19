NAZARETH TOWNSHIP, NORTHAMPTON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — On Christmas Day in 2020, a person was found unresponsive in their vehicle.

According to a report released on July 18, the Colonial Regional Police found the victim, Michael Racciato inside his vehicle at the Towne Place Hotel parking lot and pronounced him dead at the scene. Police say the cause of death was acute intoxication combined with fentanyl.

Racciato was well-known for his wrestling career. He was a three-time PIAA State Champion for Pen Argyl. Racciato attended the University of Pittsburg, where he became the 2015 ACC Champion and was a two-time qualifier for the NCAA Wrestling Championships.

After further investigation into the case, police found that Racciato had purchased drugs from 43-year-old Christopher Ferrante according to the press release.

Police found text messages in Racciato’s phone from the day before that detailed two drug transactions.

The press release states that on January 6 police interviewed Ferrante where he said that the Racciato would regularly buy heroin and fentanyl and that he had sold him three to five bags of fentanyl the day before.

Ferrante has been found guilty of 2 counts of Possession of a Controlled substance with Intent to Deliver, 2 counts of Criminal Use of a Communication Facility, and 2 counts of Possession of a Controlled Substance in drug-related death according to the press release.

His sentencing is scheduled for September 25 at 11 a.m.