Per report, James Franklin will be away from family during season due to COVID-19 concerns

(WTAJ) — According to a report by the Thecomeback.com, James Franklin says his wife and daughters will stay in Florida this season due to coronavirus concerns. This report is related to HBO’s Real Sports episode with Bryant Gumbel airing Tuesday night.

“I have two daughters,” Franklin reportedly said in the episode. “My one youngest daughter has sickle cell disease so it’s changed dynamics in our family. My wife and kids are going to stay in Florida for the season. And I’m going to be in Happy Valley just because we think that’s the right thing to do for my daughter with sickle cell.”

Real Sports airs at 10 p.m. on HBO.