Pep Rally Friday: Western Wayne Wildcats

SOUTH CANAAN TOWNSHIP, WAYNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – In the early hours of the morning, Western Wayne students packed the football field for pep rally Friday!

This week’s game is against their big rival, Honesdale! It’s billed as an annual game called the “Shrine Bowl.” Money raised from this game will go to children’s hospitals in Philadelphia and Boston.

The cheerleaders and band tell Eyewitness News they enjoy getting the crowed pumped up for games like this one. The whole school gets involved, including the Robotics Club. They even built a robot that shoots t-shirts into the crowded football stands.

Kickoff for this Friday’s game is at Western Wayne at 7.