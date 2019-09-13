Pep Rally Friday! West Scranton Invaders

(WBRE/WYOU-TV) Students at West Scranton High School show-off their school pride with an early morning pep rally!

Eyewitness News Reporter Anja Whitehead takes us to Lackawanna County ahead of their big game.

The West Scranton Invaders are beaming with school pride as they prepare to take on Lakeland Friday night

“I definitely think that we have the heart that a lot of schools don’t. So I think we can put up a really good fight,” said Frank Battaglia, Sophomore Drama Club West Scranton High School

The cheerleaders are ready to get the crowd fired up!

“The community here is so great. They make every West Scranton event so great, not just football games. And to be able to get the crowd pumped up and be a leader on the team and for the school, is a great opportunity,” Emily Tunis, Senior Cheer Captain West Scranton High School

For Kailey DeFina being a drum major comes with a lot of responsibility, but she tells Eyewitness News, there’s nothing quite like those Friday night lights.

“It’s a definitely a dream come true. Like when I was a freshman, it was all I thought about, all I wanted to do. And then I get up on the podium and I conduct, I do my thing and I’m just so Zen, I’m in my zone,” said DeFina.

Even the drama club gets in on all the football fun.

“It’s a really good bonding experience for everybody to come together. Do plays together, do different events together? It’s a really good opportunity,” noted Battaglia.

Though the start of the season hasn’t been ideal, the invaders think they can come home with the win!

“We really think we can beat Lakeland though especially with the talent and the amount of heart we have on our team. We have a lot of dedicated players and they know what they can do. I think they can go out there and get the job done tonight,” said Tunis.