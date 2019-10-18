Pep Rally Friday! The Wolfpack

(WBRE/WYOU-TV) The Wilkes-Barre Wolfpack is getting pumped-up for their game against Williamsport with an Eyewitness News Pep Rally!

Our Anja Whitehead shows us how they’re preparing.

It’s a new era for Wilkes-Barre area sports teams. G-A-R, Coughlin, and Myers — coming together on the field and forming the Wolfpack.

Malachi Williams is the Football Captain he told us 11;38 “It wasn’t like competition. It was like nobody wanted to get on the field. But now everybody together, everybody likes to practice and play. It’s cool. It’s a good experience.”

Katelyn George, the Senior Cheer Captain agrees “It feels good to have three different schools combine and there is still so much more school spirit. And the crowds on Friday nights are amazing and they always cooperate with us.”

The football team is doing well and players say they can keep it up for tonight’s big game.

“You can tell there is attention in the locker room so this is going to be a good game… We started off a little slow but I feel like now everything is blending together. Everybody is getting along.” Said Kristian Vasquez

This morning.. Cheerleaders pumped-up the crowd at G-A-R during their eyewitness new pep rally!

“We get them rallied up for everything and feels good at 4 in the morning to have over like 300 kids in our gym,” said George.

Every year the student section becomes a sea of pink for Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

“We had people make posters, we had a lot of people come out actually. They bought decorations. A lot of people went out and bought their own stuff too” said Skylynn Gonzalez, Key Club