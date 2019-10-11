Pep Rally Friday! Mifflinburg Area High School

(WBRE/WYOU-TV) It’s homecoming weekend at Mifflinburg High School and they’re starting it off right with an eyewitness news pep rally Friday.

Reporter Anja Whitehead gives us a look at their school spirit.

Homecoming is always an exciting time for high schoolers.

Mifflinburg Area High School has been preparing for tonight’s big game, all week.

“We started to get our cars ready for the homecoming parade. We started planning and decorating the hallways with the school body. Then we also began to start brainstorming for hallway ideas. The theme this year is candy” Said Nani Welch President Student Government/Class Of 2020 Mifflinburg Area High School

The cheerleaders love getting the football players amped up for their games!

“It’s awesome to have everybody, all the people you went to school with from kindergarten on up. It’s just awesome to all just stand there and cheer for your team,” noted Elizabeth Shuckm Senior Cheer Captain Mifflinburg Area High School

Mifflinburg Area High School has unique clubs like the multimedia production club for aspiring news anchors like Nani.

“Every morning we go live on our TV’s and we tell the students about the announcements of the day.”

“We compete at events at the regional, state, and national level. If you can qualify for nationals though the state championship. And we just fish local tournaments,” added Adam O’Neill, President Wildcat Fishing Club Mifflinburg Area High School

The Wildcats are ready to take on Montoursville

“Hopefully the boys get the win, mean they’ve been grinding hard. I know they’re 4 and 3 this year so hopefully they can pull it off,” said O’Neill.

The Wildcats’ Homecoming Parade Steps Off At 5:30 Tonight, With the Big Game Against Montoursville Kicking Off At 7 At The Mifflinburg Area High School Football Field