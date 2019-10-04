Pep Rally Friday! East Stroudsburg North

(WBRE/WYOU-TV) East Stroudsburg North was up bright and early showing their school pride ahead of tonight’s homecoming game!

Eyewitness News Reporter, Anja Whitehead, joined students for this week’s pep rally as we count the hours to kickoff.

East Stroudsburg North has their big homecoming game Friday night against Pleasant Valley. With school spirit like this, they are ready to go head to head.

“I’ve seen so many kids pop out today. Because they are so psyched for our homecoming. I’m just super excited because our spirit overall, as a whole we’re like a family,” Said Leslie Portes, East Stroudsburg North Senior

To get ready for homecoming the students prepared with games and spirit week.

“We had a meme day.. Then we had twin day where someone has like a pair or a match. We also had pink out because it’s October and you know, support breast cancer and Thursday we had a throwback day,” said Portes

The band is loud and proud and always happy to be under those Friday night lights.

21 “Everyone’s so supportive. So everyone’s there for you and also I’m there for everyone. So it’s a great time,” said Courtney Gordon, East Stroudsburg North Senior Drum Major.

This year the school implemented a number of positive programs helping students share Timberwolf Pride.

“Start with hello week was something Miss Laurie started throughout the school like if you see someone in the hallway and you want to give them a compliment, give them a compliment… I noticed that because of the start with hello week our spirit was a lot more active,” added Alejandra De La Curz, East Stroudsburg North Student Government

They are ready to show Pleasant Valley all they have to offer.

“This is extremely welcoming, and extremely inviting. And I think that this is the school that we are. At our best, at our peak and we can only get better from here,” noted Alejandra De La Cruz

The Game With Pleasant Valley Kicks Off Tonight At Seven, At The East Stroudsburg Senior High School North Football Field