Pep Rally Friday! Delaware Valley!

(WBRE/WYOU-TV) It’s always exciting to end the week on a high note with “Pep Rally Friday!”

Eyewitness News Reporter Anja Whitehead shows us the Warrior Pride at Delaware Valley.

Delaware Valley Students walked into school well before the first bell that can only mean one thing, Eyewitness News Pep Rally Friday.

Gabby Lee, Secretary Senior Class Delaware Valley High School told us “It’s been super exciting, we try to get as much hype as we can” they have their big homecoming game against North Pocono Saturday afternoon!

“It’s pretty crazy, it gets hectic in the crowd. We have some pretty good leaders this year that I look up to a lot. It’s really good to be under them” Said CJ Ross, Sophomore Football Player Delaware Valley High School

“It’s going to be worth it. It’s going to be a lot of fun, everyone’s so dedicated in school spirit. It’s just going to be awesome,” boasted Jake Wenze, President Junior Class Delaware Valley

A number of clubs get in on all the excitement of the weekend ahead from the choral group to their quiz bowl team.

“We get a lot of support from the class itself, and you really get in on the hype and you feel the pride for your school,” said Darious Bernadez, Captain Quiz Bowl Team Delaware Valley There is no shortage of school pride for the Delaware Valley Warriors!

“Delaware Valley is one of the best schools we’ve been to and we just want to show that especially at football games because that’s where we get the biggest crowds. So if you have a bigger student section, you get more hype and the better they play,” said Gabby Lee.

Along with homecoming weekend there’s a benefit concert for the Delaware Valley High School Music Department.

It’s Friday night at 7:00 with the jazz band Orchestra, Chorus and concert band.