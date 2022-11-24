FORTY FORT, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Local friends and family got together at Kirby Park in Wilkes-barre for their 23rd Annual Turkey Bowl. The men played a friendly game of tag football with new and old faces.

Carlo Mercadante and his brothers began the tradition when he was just 15 and continue to introduce it to new players every year.

“Just to get together with other family members and friends, you know there’s a couple friends we’ve all been doing it since like I said 23 years so just to see each other at least that one time a year, even if we don’t see each other any other time of year, it’s good to get together,” Mercadante said.

Flag football games such as the Turkey Bowl can be played year-round with groups like the Diamond City Flag Football League.