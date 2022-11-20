SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Several people were chased by a fire on Scranton’s West Side. Eyewitness News checked out the fire scene Sunday on the 14-hundred block of Washburn street.

Acting Chief Roger Rogalewicz tells Eyewitness News the fire broke out overnight around 12:30 a.m. on the one end of a triplex.

The fire caused damage to the interior and rear of that one side and no serious injuries were reported.

City Fire Inspectors were on scene investigating but there is no word if they were able to determine the cause.