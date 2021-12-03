People begin hitting the slopes in the Poconos

KIDDER TOWNSHIP, CARBON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Despite temperatures in the 50’s on Thursday, some ski slopes in our region are opening Friday.

The new ski season in our area officially opened at Jack Frost Resort in Carbon County Friday morning at 9:00.

“It’s been a while since we’ve been able to make some turns on the snow, so it is exciting just to get out there. And I am actually not working right now, so take the opportunity of opening day,” said Allen Wejkszner of Hudson.





“Got plenty of trails. Got a train park, and some train park features. Ski school is ready to go, so yeah, we are excited,” said Jack Frost General Manager Trent Poole.

Whether they are from the area or they traveled some miles to get here, those who love skiing are thrilled for opening day.

Michael Manoni traveled over 100 miles from Dillsburg to get to Jack Frost Friday morning.

“From Dillsburg PA, north of Gettysburg, maybe about 130ish, 140 (miles). Yeah, it took about two, two and a half hours to get here,” said Manoni.

“I’ve been skiing since about middle school, well snowboarding. And you know, a PA resort opening so, I just had to be here,” said Bailey Wildasin from Lansdale.





“I’ve read some of the social posts and they said, I’ve been waiting eight months for this day. You know, that’s what gets me out of the bed in the morning and that’s why I’m excited to do my job. To make sure they can come out here and have some fun,” said Poole.

Jack Frost is open seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Their sister location Big Boulder is opening on December 17.