(WHTM) — The headaches at the gas pump do not seem to be going away any time soon for residents of Pennsylvania.

According to AAA, The national average has jumped to $4.84/g as of Sunday, June 5. However, the price per gallon in Pennsylvania is even higher, hitting $4.94/g a gallon.

In the Harrisburg area, the current average is $4.88/g. This is up almost 20 cents from one week ago. The same can be said in Gettysburg, Lancaster, Lebanon, and York.

Those cities are seeing gas prices hover between $4.88/g in Gettysburg to 4.92/g in Lancaster.

AAA’s gas map says that the highest prices in the state are in the northeastern area of the state, where prices have now officially reached $5/g. The same can be said in the southeastern part of the state.

Philadelphia, Montgomery, Pike, and Susquehanna counties have seen the biggest jump in prices. Susquehanna County has the highest price per gallon in the state, at $5.11/g

The national average price for a gallon of regular gasoline shot up 17 cents from last week. Drivers were paying $3.04 a gallon on average a year ago at this time.

Analysts say the pent-up urge for travel has so far outweighed the skyrocketing prices at the pump for many consumers, but two=thirds of drivers recently surveyed said they would change their driving habits if gas hit $4.50 a gallon and three-quarters said they would do so if it topped $5 a gallon.