Pennsylvanians with Veterans benefits to receive $1,400 payments starting this week

In this file photo, Economic stimulus checks are prepared for printing at the Philadelphia Financial Center May 8, 2008 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Jeff Fusco/Getty Images)

HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Many Pennsylvanians who receive veterans benefits could expect to receive Economic Impact Payments up to $1,400 beginning Wednesday, April 14, U.S. Representative Matt Cartwright (PA-08) announced.

The payment is directed specifically to veterans and their beneficiaries who receive Compensation and Pension (C&P) benefit payments and who do not normally file a tax return, according to the press release from Cartwright’s office.

They say those waiting on checks through the mail should expect to receive their payments over the next several days. Most payments are automatic, and no action is necessary to receive them.