Pennsylvanians share their thoughts on wearing masks in public

MONTOURSVILLE, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) Governor Tom Wolf recommends that all Pennsylvanians wear a mask anytime they leave their homes, for life sustaining reasons.

“The spread sneezing and the masks and all that so we have to find a mask so that’s why I don’t have one,” said Paul Kearney of Wilkes-Barre.

Robert Garman, of Montoursville told us “Well I tried to wear one of those bandanas yesterday but I feel kind of ridiculous, felt like the cowboy days I was out robbing a bank or something.”

But… better safe than sorry.

“I think it’s a good idea to protect everybody. That way germs aren’t going everywhere but we just came out here so we could get some stuff,” said Jennifer Intintolo from Bloomsburg.

Intintolo tells Eyewitness News she’s glad to see people following the recommendation.

“Yeah actually I was surprised because yesterday I went out when the order was done and no one was really wearing them. Today I’m actually surprised about the amount of people going out and wearing them,” she added.

Health officials say wearing a mask can help cut down the possibility of infecting an innocent bystander, for example, a grocery store cashier.

“All I know is I can follow the CDC. They say if you’re not sick you shouldn’t wear masks. You got to get rid of the bacteria that’s in your body, your lungs and by breathing it in constantly is not going to make you sick,” said Eric Noss of Huntington Mills.

When asked, “where are you going to get your mask from?” Paul Kearney responded, “trying to find it. I’ll find it somewhere.”

“Yes mine’s not hand made because I am not creative at all but I got mine at Rorabock’s just so I could throw it around and be safe,” Intintolo added.

Governor Wolf says you don’t need a surgical mask, those need to be saved for healthcare workers. But there are ways you can learn how to make them on your own.