EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) has declared a Code Red Air Quality Action Day for all of Pennsylvania for fine particulate matter due to smoke from Canadian wildfires.

According to the DEP, air quality conditions degraded overnight as more smoke from the Canadian wildfires pushed into Pennsylvania from the Great Lakes region.

The average air quality index readings for the entire day will likely be in the Code Red range, however, local conditions could be worse throughout the day, stated the DEP.

Officials believe the concentrations of smoke will likely be high throughout the day in western Pennsylvania and increasing throughout the day in eastern Pennsylvania.

On Code Red Air Quality Action Day, Pennsylvanians are asked to abide by the following:

Young children, the elderly, and those with respiratory problems are asked to avoid outdoor activities. Respiratory problems include: Asthma Emphysema Bronchitis



These people are especially vulnerable to the effects of air pollution and should avoid outdoor activities. Everyone else should reduce prolonged or heavy exertion.

Smoke from the wildfires is expected to impact Pennsylvania air quality throughout Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday, with some possible relief on Saturday.

The DEP warns conditions will likely be worse in the morning as a natural weather phenomenon called an atmospheric inversion will keep smoke-filled air closer to the surface, and prevent air from higher elevations to mix with air closer to the ground

The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection will continue to update the forecast. Residents are asked to check the AirNow site for current conditions in their area.