(WHTM) – Pennsylvania U.S. Senator Bob Casey underwent successful surgery for prostate cancer, according to his spokesperson Mairéad Lynn.

Casey announced his diagnosis in January saying he had an excellent prognosis and anticipated minimal disruption to his work in the Senate.

“This afternoon, Senator Casey underwent scheduled surgery for prostate cancer. His doctor reports that, as expected, the procedure went well and he confirmed that the Senator should not require further treatment. Senator Casey and his family appreciate the well-wishes and extraordinary support from every corner of the Commonwealth, and he looks forward to getting back to a normal schedule after a period of rest and recovery.”

In January Casey attended Governor Josh Shapiro’s inauguration in Harrisburg where Shapiro offered a “special prayer” for Casey’s “full and speedy recovery.”

Casey, the longest-serving Democratic U.S. senator in Pennsylvania history, has not publicly said whether he will run for re-election in 2024.

Some have speculated that Republican Dave McCormick, who narrowly lost the 2022 Republican U.S. Senate nomination to Mehmet Oz, could challenge Casey in 2024.

Sen. John Fetterman (D) joined Casey in the Senate this year after defeating Oz last November, giving Pennsylvania two elected Democrat U.S. Senators for the first time since the 1940s.

Fetterman was also recently hospitalized for two days after reporting feeling lightheaded. He was released after tests showed no signs of a recent stroke or seizure.