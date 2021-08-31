Pennsylvania to mandate masks in K-12 schools, day cares

HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY (AP) — Gov. Tom Wolf is planning to announce that masks will be required in all Pennsylvania K-12 schools, starting Tuesday, Sept. 7.

That’s according to two people briefed on the plan. The people were not authorized to release details ahead of an official announcement and spoke Tuesday on condition of anonymity.

Wolf and administration officials are scheduled to hold a news conference on COVID-19 and the schools Tuesday afternoon.

The state is taking action amid a statewide resurgence of COVID-19 that is filling hospital beds just as students return to class.