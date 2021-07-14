Pennsylvania to conduct survey for Asian Pacific community vaccinations

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – Pennsylvania health experts are joining together in an effort to vaccinate minority communities

Many questions about the COVID-19 vaccine’s impact on the Asian Pacific American community remain unanswered due to, simply, a lack of data.

So, state officials are taking the issue into their hands.

Health experts say in most states, the number of vaccinated Asian Americans is equal to or higher than their community’s cases, deaths, and total population.

Unfortunately, a few states did poorly including South Dakota and right here in Pennsylvania.

But, many Asian Americans and pacific islanders still have questions about how this virus is impacting their communities,

To get those answers, more data is needed. So, the state is launching a new survey for the Asian Pacific American community today, headed by Stephanie Sun, in an effort to help find those answers.

“We are working with diverse community organizations across pa to engage and serve our AAPI community. The object of this survey is to find out how vaccinations are going in the Asian Pacific community in Pennsylvania.”

Data also does not suggest the Asian Pacific community has any different side effects from the COVID-19 vaccine compared to the caucasian and African American communities.