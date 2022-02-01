Pennsylvania to ban Callery Pear tree, classifies it as a ‘noxious weed’

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture has added the Callery Pear, also known as the Bradford Pear, to its list of banned plants in the commonwealth.

According to a release from the DoA, the Callery Pear is becoming disruptive to native ecosystems, crowding out other plants.

The ban will take effect over the course of two years, giving nurseries and other businesses time to eliminate it from their stock. By 2024, the state will issue a “Stop Sale” and give destruction orders to those businesses that still have them.

The trees were first brought to the US in the 1900s for their fire blight (a type of infectious tree bacteria) resistance and their cross-breeding capability to increase fruit production in other trees.

Chicago’s Morton Abororitum, a scientific leader in trees, states that the Callery Pear’s aggressive growth can quickly overwhelm other natural species of plants.

For more information regarding noxious, controlled, and poisonous plants, head to the Department of Agriculture website.

