WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The most exciting two minutes in sports brings thousands to Churchill Downs in Kentucky, and those thousands eat a lot of food, food which may be prepared by students from Pennsylvania.

Twenty-three students from Pennsylvania College of Technology are ready to help staff the kitchens of Churchill Downs.

“It’s the 149th running of the Kentucky Derby. We’ve been doing this for about 30 years. Chef Charles has been doing it for about 14,” said Mike Dinan, a Sous Chef at the Le Jeune Chef Restaurant.

The group starts their week early Monday morning.

“We’re getting prepared to go down, we go down on Monday. Then we have orientation right there on the track. So we get to see the whole thing right when we get down there. And then Tuesday we start prepping,” said Dinan.

While many of us think about Saturday being the big day, there’s a lot of work before then for the chefs.

“Oh no it’s happening all week. There are people that come before the big races, we’re prepping food and serving food. But I feel like it doubles once it’s the weekend,” said Caleb Stemler, a Baking and pastry student at Pennsylvania Tech.

The students were chosen after on-campus interviews with staff from the restaurants at Churchill Downs.

“You’ll be doing like hundreds of pounds of one item at a time. It’s a really intense experience and environment, but it’s fun,” said Stemler.

The partnership between the college and the Downs Kitchens helps both the students and the Kentucky Derby, It is a win place show for all.

“And we’ll get paid an hourly wage as students. So we’ll get experience, it’s a paid opportunity at the same time. It’s a really good gig,” Stemler explained.

Bringing a taste of Pennsylvania to the fastest two minutes in sports is a sure bet.

“It’s fun, it’s intense, it keeps you busy. Time flies while you’re down there,” Stemler continued.

The Kentucky Derby is next weekend, on Saturday, May 6, on WBRE.