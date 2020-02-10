Pennsylvania sues Juul

FILE – In this April 16, 2019, file photo, a woman exhales a puff of vapor from a Juul pen in Vancouver, Wash. A former Juul Labs executive is alleging that the vaping company knowingly shipped 1 million tainted nicotine pods to customers. The allegation comes in a lawsuit filed Tuesday, Oct. 29, by a former finance executive who was fired by the vaping giant earlier this year. (AP Photo/Craig Mitchelldyer, File)

(WBRE/WYOU-TV) – Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced he’s filing a lawsuit against Juul for jacking up nicotine rates, lying about the dangers of their product, and targeting children.

Shapiro took his message to a high school outside Philadelphia Monday, where he likened Juul’s marketing practices to those of tobacco companies.

The AG’s office is seeking an injunction from Philadelphia courts to halt Juul’s sales in Pennsylvania or dramatically change business practices.

A spokesman for Juul says the company has not reviewed the complaint but wants to focus on combating underage use and converting adult smokers from traditional cigarettes.