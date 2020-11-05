Pennsylvania: Still 100s of thousands of ballots to count

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania is reporting it still has hundreds of thousands of ballots left to count as Democrat Joe Biden and President Donald Trump fought to the end for the White House.

Some of the state’s most populous locales reported finishing their tallies Thursday.

The Trump campaign and the Republican Party have mounted several legal challenges to aspects of the vote count. Trump scored one legal victory as a state appeals court granted more access to party and candidate observers in Philadelphia.

The city filed an appeal to the Pennsylvania Supreme Court. It cited concerns over worker safety and the potential for intimidation.