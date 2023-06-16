BRADFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WETM) – The Pennsylvania State Trooper involved in a crash that killed a Troy School District teacher earlier this year is on “administrative duty” while an investigation is underway.

Trooper Michael Brown, who was involved in the February 11 crash that killed Christine Woodward, is working on administrative duties (office work) while the Pa. Attorney General’s Office is making a decision in the investigation, according to the Public Information Officer for PSP Troop F.

Brown was involved in a crash with 47-year-old Christine Woodward late in the evening on February 11 when their vehicles collided on Route 6 in Sullivan Township, according to PSP. Woodward’s vehicle then caught fire, and Brown, who was off-duty at the time but driving to work, tried to remove her from the car but wasn’t able to.

Woodward died at the scene of the crash.

Woodward was an elementary school teacher for 15 years. Troy Schools Superintendent Janilyn Elias expressed the district’s sorrow at losing Woodward.

“To say that she’ll be missed is an understatement,” Elias said in February. “Anybody that’s talked about her has said that she has been almost a surrogate parent to everybody here.

So, when I say that she was kind and generous it was more than that. She was at games when other people couldn’t make the game and they knew that she was there. I know they all called her Ms. Woodward but I think that was short for mom.”