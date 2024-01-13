NORTH MANHEIM TOWNSHIP, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— A state trooper was injured Saturday morning due to a crash in Schuylkill County.

According to officials, a Pennsylvania State Trooper was injured in a two-car crash at around 9:50 a.m. near the intersection of Route 61 and W Market Street in North Manheim Township.

First responder officials said the state trooper was transported to the hospital for minor injuries and no one in the other vehicle was injured.

The Schuylkill County Communications Center tells us Pennsylvania State Police are investigating the cause of the crash.