WYOMING, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — After about century in their current location, the Pennsylvania State Police barracks in Wyoming will be moving on February 23.

The barracks will be moved to the Troop P Wilkes-Barre station on South Valley Parkway.

The new address will be 2001 South Valley Parkway, Hanover Township, PA 18608.