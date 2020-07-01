1  of  2
Pennsylvania State Police upping road enforcement for Fourth of July

by: Julie Dunphy

Posted: / Updated:

WYOMING, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) Pennsylvania State Police want to remind you to stay safe for the Fourth of July. They’re increasing enforcement for the holiday weekend.

Troopers will be looking for impaired, distracted, and aggressive drivers throughout the holiday weekend.

Officials say they are seeing a recent uptick in DUI reports after Luzerne County entered the green phase.

