Pennsylvania State Police to resume ‘Sunny Day Camp’ for special needs kids

LONG POND, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police and Troop N Camp Cadet have announced they are resuming “Sunny Day Camp” this May.
According to a release from state police, the “4th Annual Sunny Day Camp” is held for special needs children and adults (ages 8 and up) and their families.
The event will include:
- Canine, Aviation, Vehicle demonstrations.
- Special Emergency Response Team (SERT) demonstrations.
- Games, DJ, Facepainting.
- Fire Department demonstrations.
- Lunch and snacks will be provided.
The event will take place Saturday, May 7, at the Pocono Raceway in Long Pond, from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00, rain or shine.
Those who wish to sign up can head to the Toop N Camp Cadet website, here.