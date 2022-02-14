Pennsylvania State Police to resume ‘Sunny Day Camp’ for special needs kids

LONG POND, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police and Troop N Camp Cadet have announced they are resuming “Sunny Day Camp” this May.

According to a release from state police, the “4th Annual Sunny Day Camp” is held for special needs children and adults (ages 8 and up) and their families.

The event will include:

Canine, Aviation, Vehicle demonstrations.

Special Emergency Response Team (SERT) demonstrations.

Games, DJ, Facepainting.

Fire Department demonstrations.

Lunch and snacks will be provided.

The event will take place Saturday, May 7, at the Pocono Raceway in Long Pond, from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00, rain or shine.

Those who wish to sign up can head to the Toop N Camp Cadet website, here.