Pennsylvania State Police seize over $25M in illegal drugs over the summer

Pennsylvania State Police

HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) announced Tuesday, troopers have confiscated $25,060,709 worth of cocaine, heroin, fentanyl, methamphetamines, as well as other illegal drugs.

Troopers say during the third quarter of 2021, July 1 through September 30, PSP seized more than 314 pounds of cocaine/crack cocaine and 175 pounds of fentanyl, including 71 pounds of methamphetamines.

According to PSP, the Third Quarter Drug Seizure Totals are as follows:

DRUGTotal SeizedTotal Value of Amount Seized
Cocaine312.92 lbs.$6,884,240
Crack Cocaine2.18 lbs. $34,880
Heroin9.9 lbs$336,600
Fentanyl175.88 lbs.$2,814,080
LSD125 doses$2,500
Marijuana THC – Liquid787.52 pints$5,276,384
Marijuana THC – Solid15.08 lbs.$75,400
Marijuana Plants507 plants$83,655
Processed Marijuana1,570.97 lbs.$4,712,910
Methamphetamines71.05 lbs.$710,500
MDMA – Ecstasy.75 lbs.$2,475
MDMA – Pills738 pills$11,070
Other Narcotics11.82 lbs. $23,640
Other Narcotics (Pills)163,695 pills$4,092,375
Total Value$25,060,709
State police say, 785 pounds of prescription pills and other medication were collected as part of a drug take-back program in the third quarter of 2021.

There are 65 drug take-back boxes at PSP stations throughout the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, which provide a safe way to dispose of unused or unwanted medication.

PSP seized more than $17.7M during the First Quarter and over $19.6M during the Second Quarter of the 2021 Drug Seizures

