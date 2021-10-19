Pennsylvania State Police seize over $25M in illegal drugs over the summer

HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) announced Tuesday, troopers have confiscated $25,060,709 worth of cocaine, heroin, fentanyl, methamphetamines, as well as other illegal drugs.

Troopers say during the third quarter of 2021, July 1 through September 30, PSP seized more than 314 pounds of cocaine/crack cocaine and 175 pounds of fentanyl, including 71 pounds of methamphetamines.

According to PSP, the Third Quarter Drug Seizure Totals are as follows:

DRUG Total Seized Total Value of Amount Seized Cocaine 312.92 lbs. $6,884,240 Crack Cocaine 2.18 lbs. $34,880 Heroin 9.9 lbs $336,600 Fentanyl 175.88 lbs. $2,814,080 LSD 125 doses $2,500 Marijuana THC – Liquid 787.52 pints $5,276,384 Marijuana THC – Solid 15.08 lbs. $75,400 Marijuana Plants 507 plants $83,655 Processed Marijuana 1,570.97 lbs. $4,712,910 Methamphetamines 71.05 lbs. $710,500 MDMA – Ecstasy .75 lbs. $2,475 MDMA – Pills 738 pills $11,070 Other Narcotics 11.82 lbs. $23,640 Other Narcotics (Pills) 163,695 pills $4,092,375 Total Value $25,060,709 Totals Courtesy: The Pennsylvania State Police

State police say, 785 pounds of prescription pills and other medication were collected as part of a drug take-back program in the third quarter of 2021.

There are 65 drug take-back boxes at PSP stations throughout the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, which provide a safe way to dispose of unused or unwanted medication.

PSP seized more than $17.7M during the First Quarter and over $19.6M during the Second Quarter of the 2021 Drug Seizures