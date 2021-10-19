Pennsylvania State Police seize over $25M in illegal drugs over the summer

HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) announced Tuesday, troopers have confiscated $25,060,709 worth of cocaine, heroin, fentanyl, methamphetamines, as well as other illegal drugs.
Troopers say during the third quarter of 2021, July 1 through September 30, PSP seized more than 314 pounds of cocaine/crack cocaine and 175 pounds of fentanyl, including 71 pounds of methamphetamines.
According to PSP, the Third Quarter Drug Seizure Totals are as follows:
|DRUG
|Total Seized
|Total Value of Amount Seized
|Cocaine
|312.92 lbs.
|$6,884,240
|Crack Cocaine
|2.18 lbs.
|$34,880
|Heroin
|9.9 lbs
|$336,600
|Fentanyl
|175.88 lbs.
|$2,814,080
|LSD
|125 doses
|$2,500
|Marijuana THC – Liquid
|787.52 pints
|$5,276,384
|Marijuana THC – Solid
|15.08 lbs.
|$75,400
|Marijuana Plants
|507 plants
|$83,655
|Processed Marijuana
|1,570.97 lbs.
|$4,712,910
|Methamphetamines
|71.05 lbs.
|$710,500
|MDMA – Ecstasy
|.75 lbs.
|$2,475
|MDMA – Pills
|738 pills
|$11,070
|Other Narcotics
|11.82 lbs.
|$23,640
|Other Narcotics (Pills)
|163,695 pills
|$4,092,375
|Total Value
|$25,060,709
State police say, 785 pounds of prescription pills and other medication were collected as part of a drug take-back program in the third quarter of 2021.
There are 65 drug take-back boxes at PSP stations throughout the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, which provide a safe way to dispose of unused or unwanted medication.
PSP seized more than $17.7M during the First Quarter and over $19.6M during the Second Quarter of the 2021 Drug Seizures