Pennsylvania State Police look to identify theft suspect in parts of PA and NY

Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) is looking for the public's help to identify a female theft and fraud suspect.

Investigators say the female suspect, pictured below, cashed five fraudulent checks at banks in Milford and Marshals Creek, Pennsylvania, as well as Liberty, Monticello, and Wurtsboro, New York.

Photo Courtesy: PACrimeStoppers.org

Officials say the suspect illegally cashed the checks using another’s account number on a fraudulent check, totaling $13,910.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Pennsylvania State Police Troop-R at 570-253-7126

Tips can also be left with Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers at 1-800-4PA-TIPS (8477) or online.

Any tip left with Crimestoppers that leads to an arrest may result in a cash reward.