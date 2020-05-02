Pennsylvania State Police honors fallen troopers on the department’s 115th anniversary

HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) Today is Pennsylvania State Police day in the commonwealth.



A day to pause and remember troopers who died in the line of duty. You can see the names on their virtual Memorial Wall.



Due to COVID-19, PSP shared a tribute video on Facebook. It features the reading of names of the 98 state police members who died in service to the commonwealth since 1905 and footage from previous ceremonies.



There are also remarks from Colonel Robert Evanchick, Commissioner of the Pennsylvania State Police. Click the video player below to watch.