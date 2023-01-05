HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) announced that there weren’t any fatalities related to motor vehicle crashes during the New Year’s holiday weekend.

The PSP investigated a total of 481 motor vehicle crashes from Dec. 30, 2022, to Jan. 1, 2023. There was a total of 108 injured people and zero fatalities reported during the holiday weekend.

During this time period, there were 356 individuals who were arrested for DUI and 12,445 citations for various traffic violations including speeding, seat belt, and child seat infractions.

More information regarding the 2023 New Year’s holiday enforcement can be found here.

The crash data and enforcement data can be found below:

Crash Data

Year Total Crashes Fatal Crashes People Killed People Injured Alcohol-Related Crashes Alcohol-Related Fatal Crashes 2022-23 (3 days) 481 0 0 108 51 0 2021-22 (3 days) 471 2 2 97 41 1 Courtesy of the PSP

Enforcement Data