Pennsylvania state officials respond to deadly attack in Kabul

Hundreds of people gather near an evacuation control checkpoint during ongoing evacuations at Hamid Karzai International Airport, in Kabul, Afghanistan, Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021. The Taliban wrested back control of Afghanistan nearly 20 years after they were ousted in a U.S.-led invasion following the 9/11 attacks. Their return to power has pushed many Afghans to flee, fearing reprisals from the fighters or a return to the brutal rule they imposed when they last ran the country. (AP Photo)

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — State officials in Pennsylvania are releasing statements regarding Thursday’s deadly attacks outside the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan.

At least 12 U.S. service members were killed in the bombings, including 11 Marines and one Navy medic. 15 military members were injured, said Marine General Kenneth McKenzie Jr.

U.S. Senator Bob Casey (D-PA) released a statement saying:

“This is a devastating attack on Afghans and Americans trying to flee for their lives and the U.S. forces working day and night to evacuate as many people as possible. As more information comes in about this terrorist attack, the safety of our troops and the Americans still in Afghanistan must remain our top priority. American troops are carrying out their mission despite numerous threats and challenges and we owe it to them to do everything we can to bring them home safely. We cannot tolerate terrorist threats to the United States emanating from Afghanistan.”

U.S. Senator Pat Toomey (R-PA) posted to Twitter:

“The heinous terror attack on the airport in Kabul is as heartbreaking as it is infuriating. My prayers are with our troops, our fellow citizens, and innocent Afghans on the ground. This must be a wakeup call for the administration to lift its arbitrary deadline and take every step necessary to ensure we leave no American or deserving Afghan behind.”

Representative Matt Cartwright (D-PA 8th District) also released a statement which read:

“My prayers and deepest condolences go out to the servicemembers, civilians and families affected by this horrific act of violence, and I condemn those responsible in the strongest possible terms. Right now, it is urgently important that the federal government step up efforts to safely evacuate every American citizen and ally from this worsening situation. This attack makes clear that Congress has to continue its support for our intelligence and counterterrorism capabilities in the region to monitor and confront what are serious and ongoing threats to our national security.”

Congressman Fred Keller (R-PA 12th District) said:

“The terrorist attacks at the Kabul Airport today are horrific and appalling. My family and I are praying for the heroic American troops who were wounded or killed, as well as for their families who share in their sacrifice. Our nation is grateful for every man and woman in uniform, especially those who remain on the ground in Kabul, in harm’s way, conducting this important mission. Their bravery will not be forgotten. Responsibility for the chaos currently unfolding in Afghanistan rests squarely with President Biden. President Biden’s weak leadership and misguided efforts to negotiate with terrorists contributed to the loss of American life. This catastrophe was entirely avoidable and President Biden must be held accountable. While we pray for the American troops and Afghan allies still behind enemy lines, our top priority must be the safe evacuation of American citizens and military personnel. President Biden must commit to ensuring that we leave no American behind.”