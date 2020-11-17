Pennsylvania sets new voter turnout record in 2020 election

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — More than 6.9 million Pennsylvanians voted in the 2020 election. That includes mail-in ballots and in-person voting.
According to Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar, that exceeded the turnout in every presidential election since at least 1960.
Another record was broken, which was the highest percentage of participation by Pennsylvania’s voting-age population. 70.93 percent voted, which broke the record set in 1960 of 70.3 percent.
Voter registration topped 9 million in October.