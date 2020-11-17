Pennsylvania sets new voter turnout record in 2020 election

FILE – In this Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, file photo, poll workers sort out early and absentee ballots at the Kenosha Municipal building on Election Day, in Kenosha, Wis. Republicans are grasping for ways to reverse Joe Biden’s win in Wisconsin over President Donald Trump, despite there being no evidence of widespread fraud or voting irregularities in the state. The effort appears aimed at sowing doubt in the election results among Trump supporters ahead of a possible recount. (AP Photo/Wong Maye-E, File)

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — More than 6.9 million Pennsylvanians voted in the 2020 election. That includes mail-in ballots and in-person voting.

According to Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar, that exceeded the turnout in every presidential election since at least 1960.

Another record was broken, which was the highest percentage of participation by Pennsylvania’s voting-age population. 70.93 percent voted, which broke the record set in 1960 of 70.3 percent.

Voter registration topped 9 million in October.