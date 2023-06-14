EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) —More than 5,300 postal employees were attacked by dogs in the United States in 2022. Pennsylvania ranks 4th in the country.

Overall PA saw an increase of 32 attacks to 313 in 2022. From nips and bites to vicious attacks, aggressive dog behavior poses a serious threat to postal employees and the public.

Reporter Julie Dunphy spoke with a postal worker about the do’s and don’ts of responsible dog ownership.

It’s National USPS Dog Bite Awareness Week and a campaign runs Sunday, June 4, through Saturday, June 10. This year’s theme is “Even good dogs have bad days.” Spread the news of the campaign with the hashtag #dogbiteawareness.