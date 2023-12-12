PENNSYLVANIA (WTAJ) — As 2023 comes to a close, a new report shows Pennsylvania has had the largest increase in grocery prices year over year.

In Pennsylvania, we’ve seen inflation go a bit crazy and many people have felt it hit their wallets.

While inflation has hit the country hard the past few years, no one has felt it this past year like Pennsylvania has, according to a Consumer Affairs report.

According to them, as of mid-November, the states seeing the largest increase in prices are clustered in the Northeast and mid-Atlantic states.

Pennsylvania: 8.2% Vermont: 7% Maryland: 7% West Virginia: 6.9% New Jersey: 6.8% Massachusetts: 6.6% Connecticut: 6.4% Florida: 6.4% Montana: 6.4% South Dakota: 6.4% North Dakota: 6.4% Iowa: 6.4%

Pennsylvania is top of the list by more than a full percentage point, the report shows. Meanwhile, Colorado crushed the Commonwealth with only a 2.9% increase over the past 12 months.

According to Consumer Affairs, the rise in prices of grains, beans and pasta drove the inflation spike for Pennsylvania while those same products slowed inflation in Colorado.

Consumer Affairs went on to explain that rural areas with less competition saw inflation hit harder than in metro areas where you might see half a dozen grocery stores in the area. As an example, they state that Philadelphia has seen inflation of more than 5% while just 250 miles away in Richmond, Va., the price for beans, grains and pasta has dropped by over 2%.

Consumer Affairs said that the biggest increase has been baby formula — costing more than 17% more from Oct. 2022 to Oct. 2023.

Shoppers have also been noticing smaller packages. While it might only be an ounce or two, the smaller package for the same price as the bigger package is known as “Shrinkflation” and it’s become quite obvious to many shoppers in the past few years.

To see the full map of inflation in the U.S. according to Consumer Affairs you can click here for even more details.