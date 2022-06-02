GETTYSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — America’s 250th birthday celebration is still a few years away, but Pennsylvania is already planning for the big event. Governor Tom Wolf and Senator Bob Casey were among those who gathered in Gettysburg Thursday morning to talk about what Pa. residents can expect.

Wolf visited the site of Gettysburg’s newest museum, Beyond the Battle, which is scheduled to open in early 2023. Part of the Adams County Historical Society’s new 29,000-square-foot history center complex, the governor participated in a hard hat tour alongside local officials and Gene Barr, President and CEO of the Pennsylvania Chamber of Business and Industry.

For the nation’s Semi-Quincentennial celebration coming up in 2026, Gov. Wolf says this will be an exciting chapter in history for both the state and the nation.

“Since that day in 1776, the story of our nation has been one of learning how to live up to the promise of that declaration and I am so proud that the 250th-anniversary celebration of the Declaration of Independence is making this point,” Gov. Wolf said.

Governor Wolf and other attendees viewed some of the community’s rarest artifacts, including an original program from the Gettysburg Address, personal items belonging to the Eisenhower family, and relics from the Battle of Gettysburg and Abraham Lincoln’s famous visit in November 1863.

The United States officially celebrates its 250th birthday on July 4, 2026.