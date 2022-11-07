SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, WYOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Powerball jackpot has reached $1.9B.

@YourConvenience on Riverside Drive in South Williamsport says they’ve had patrons pouring in all throughout Monday to play.

Their manager tells Eyewitness News in her 2 years at the location, she’s seen multiple people win scratch-offs and she’s hoping they hold the winning ticket.

Those who played say that amount of money is unimaginable.

One person says she’d buy a home, retire, and give the remaining money to charity.

The Powerball drawing is on Monday night.

Reporter Jazzmyn Allen will have more on this story on Eyewitness News at 5:00 p.m.