EAST STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Calling all gardeners who are working on improving their green thumb.

The Brodhead Watershed Association in the Poconos is holding a native plant sale this week. The sale includes over 100 species of plants native to Pennsylvania

Meaning the plant will have low maintenance for the homeowner. The plants are easy to care for and beneficial to the local ecosystem.





“The native pollinators benefit because they’ve actually evolved to pollinate these specific species so it benefits both the landowner and all the native pollinators,” said Alex Jackson, Executive Director, Brodhead Watershed Association.

The sale runs through Saturday, head to the Brodhead Watershed website to purchase one.