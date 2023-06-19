EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — 104 Pennsylvania State Troopers have now lost their lives in the line of duty. That 104th trooper was killed Saturday in Juniata County. Another trooper is seriously injured.

Flags are flying at half-staff Monday across the commonwealth to honor fallen Pennsylvania State Trooper Jacques Rougeau Jr. The 29-year-old, and roughly three-year veteran with the force, was killed in an attack Saturday morning in Juniata County.

“Every time I see the TV there’s always something someone’s getting killed, a State Trooper or policeman, we need to have more protection and safety,” said Lackawanna County resident William Nolan.

Monday morning, police officers lined the street overlooking Insterstate 81 in Dauphin County to watch an ambulance carry the body of Trooper Rougeau from Juniata County to Lehigh County Valley for an autopsy.

Another trooper, 45-year-old Lt. James Wagner, was seriously injured and is in the hospital. The father of three has been with the PA State Police since 2002 and is the station commander at Troop G in Bedford.

Meanwhile, many locally react to the tragedy over the weekend.

“I have family that’s New Jersey State Police, so I just wish that everyone in the public would respect their authority and show restraint when it comes to gun violence,” said Greg Kerrick of Scranton.

The shooter, identified as 38-year-old Brandon Stine of Juniata County, was killed in an exchange of gunfire after the shootings. He initially arrived at the Troop G, Lewiston Station around 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, armed with a rifle and fired shots at patrol vehicles in the parking lot, leading to the search for him.

The Pennsylvania State Troopers Association says those wishing to help the families of Trooper Rougeau and Lt. Wagner can donate to the Troopers Helping Troopers Foundation. These donations are distributed directly to the troopers’ families.

Flags shall be lowered to half-staff until the date of internment, which has not been announced.

For more information, visit troopershelpingtroopers.org.