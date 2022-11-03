ELLWOOD CITY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Nearly two years after the riot at the U.S. Capitol, a western Pennsylvania man turned himself in to authorities for his involvement on January 6, 2021, the FBI announced Thursday morning.

According to the arrest warrant, Brian Sizer turned himself in 22 months after the fact, as the FBI continues identifying faces and interviewing witnesses. Sizer was placed inside the US Capitol by agents with the use of CCTV footage, his driver’s license photo, and in an interview with his wife.

The affidavit shows that Sizer was seen in a selfie outside of the US Capitol on Jan. 6 as the riots began. At first, agents were unable to pinpoint where else he was but soon caught his wife on CCTV inside the Capitol. They said she soon left the building only to return a few minutes later with Brian.

Images from the CCTV footage showed the couple taking a selfie before heading further down the halls of the Capitol.

A warrant for Sizer’s arrest was eventually issued on Oct. 27, 2022, and Brian reportedly turned himself in. He is currently facing the following charges.

Knowingly Entering or Remaining in any Restricted Building or Grounds Without Lawful Authority,

Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct in a Restricted Building or Grounds,

Disorderly Conduct on Capitol Grounds,

Other offenses on capitol grounds.

It’s currently unknown if his wife is also facing charges.