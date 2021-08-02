Pennsylvania Lottery sets new profit record

MIDDLETOWN, DAUPHIN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania Lottery officials announced a record profit has been reached on Monday that will benefit Pennsylvania senior programs.

According to reports, an estimated $1.3 billion in lottery funds have been raised during the 2020-2021 fiscal year. The senior programs that will benefit include: property tax, rent rebates, free and reduced-fare transportation and more, the report says.

This is the 10th consecutive year the Pennsylvania Lottery has generated more than $1 billion for senior programs, but this is the most ever recorded.

The record profit was achieved by the lottery selling more than $5.3 billion in traditional games, including scratch-off tickets and Draw games, including Powerball and Mega Millions. The Lottery also set another sales record by recording nearly $887 million in sales from online players.

“We are extremely proud that we kept funds flowing to programs that benefit older Pennsylvanians during a year when many sorely needed this assistance,” said Pennsylvania Lottery executive director Drew Svitko.” Our team is very passionate about our mission of responsibly generating funds for our commonwealth’s older residents. We are hard at work to make sure that we keep this momentum going and build on this success.”