Pennsylvania Lottery offers online drawings to win trip to NFL Championship Game

MIDDLETOWN, DAUPHIN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Pennsylvania Lottery announced they have now opened up The Big Game Second-Chance Drawing to give players a chance to win an Ultimate Trip and Prize Package to Pro football’s Biggest Game of the Year in Inglewood, CA, on February 13, 2022.

Between August 4 and October 7 players can enter any winning or non-winning Pennsylvania Lottery Tickets purchased in-store, according to reports.

Fast Play and Xpress Sports games and any Draw Game tickets purchased online are not eligible for entry into this Second-Change Drawing, PA Lottery says.

According to a press release, players should be aware that between September 2 and September 29, 2021, there will be a separate Online Prize Drawing, allowing Draw Game tickets purchased online only to be eligible, for entry, for a chance to win tickets to Pro Football’s Biggest Game of the year.

Reports state purchase amounts of the following may be entered for a chance to win this ultimate prize package: $2 or more of the Powerball, Mega Millions, and Cash4life and purchase amounts of $1 or more of Treasure Hunt online may be entered for a chance to win the prize package.

According to the Pennsylvania Lottery, 10 winners will be selected from all entries by Pennsylvania Lottery, eight will be selected from the Second-Chance Drawing and two from the separate Online Prize Drawing.

Each winner receives a trip for two, including round-trip airfare, hotel accommodations for four nights, $1,000 spending money, tickets to the 2022 Championship Game and four special events hosted by the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Players may enter through the VIP Players Club at palottery.com or scan to enter using the official app. Late or mailed entries will not be accepted. Winners will be announced at palottery.com, reports say.