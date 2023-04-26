EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — On Tuesday a lucky PA lottery player won a jackpot-winning ticket worth $6.6 million.

According to The Pennsylvania Lottery, a Match 6 Lotto ticket worth $6.6 million from the Tuesday, April 25 drawing was sold in Lancaster County.

The ticket correctly matched all six winning numbers, 1-4-9-23-30-39, to win the $6.6 million jackpot prize.

Rushi Petroleum LLC, in Lancaster, earns a $10,000 bonus for selling the big winning ticket.

Winners are not known until prizes are claimed and tickets are validated. Pennsylvania Lottery Match 6 Lotto winners have one year from the drawing date to claim prizes.

Winning tickets purchased at a Lottery retailer should immediately be signed on the back. Online winnings automatically appear in a player’s account after the claim has been processed.