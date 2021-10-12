Pennsylvania Lottery Cash 5 worth more than $1.2 million sold in Northumberland County

MIDDLETOWN, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A jackpot-winning ticket in the Pennsylvania Lottery Cash 5 with Quick Cash sold for more than $1.2 million in Northumberland County, the PA lottery reports.

On Friday night’s drawings, one Lottery Cash 5 with Quick Cash ticket matched all five balls, 6-13-14-19-33, to win $1,222,700.

Winners can be identified only after prizes are claimed and tickets validated. Anyone with a jackpot-winning Cash 5 with Quick Cash ticket should contact the nearest Lottery office for further instructions.

Fuel On on 500 block of North Front Street, in Milton, will earn a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

