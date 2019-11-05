Closings & Delays
Pennsylvania Lottery Awards Largest iLottery Prize of $300,000

News
(WBRE/WYOU-TV) The Pennsylvania Lottery has awarded its largest PA iLottery prize ever. Cash Buster Extreme awarded an online player $300,000, a prize that was hit on Saturday, November 2.

PA iLottery games are played online on a computer, tablet, or mobile device. Cash Buster Extreme features a collect-style internet instant game with two separate mini-games and a chance for free plays. Players win when five or more adjacent like blocks are destroyed.

Internet instant games are available online and offer an all-new type of play experience. Players can try out demo versions of the online games for free at pailottery.com.

