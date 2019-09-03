Pennsylvania Lottery Announces iLottery Prize Draw for a Chance to Win $1 Million in New York City This New Year’s Eve

(WBRE/WYOU-TV) Pennsylvania Lottery officials announced that PA iLottery players may now enter into the Pennsylvania Lottery’s Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest iLottery Prize Draw.

This special drawing will provide the opportunity for five iLottery players to win a VIP trip to New York City this New Year’s Eve and a chance to win $1 million. “The Pennsylvania Lottery launched iLottery in May of 2018 with new, fun games to play online,” said Pennsylvania Lottery Executive Director Drew Svitko. “We’re excited to give five of our iLottery players this exciting trip and entry into a special drawing that will give them a shot to win $1 million.”

The Pennsylvania Lottery will send a total of 25 winners to New York City for a chance to win $1 million — 20 players will come from its Second-Chance Drawing promotion, announced earlier this summer, and the other five winners will come from its PA iLottery Prize Draw promotion, launching today.

The PA iLottery Prize Draw will run through September 26, and winners will be announced in October. Players can earn entries into the PA iLottery Prize Draw by making daily iLottery deposits. The Second-Chance drawing will also run through September 26. “We wish all of our players luck and, as with all Lottery games, we encourage players to play responsibly and always within their means,” added Svitko.

The lucky winners will be part of an exclusive party in Times Square where the special drawing for the First Powerball® Millionaire of the Year will occur on January 1, 2020, just after midnight, during ABC’s live broadcast of Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest. The First Powerball® Millionaire of the YearSM promotions are set to occur in 25 participating lottery jurisdictions.

Entry dates and requirements vary by participating lottery.

More than 300 winners from those jurisdictions will head to New York City in late December to enjoy a once-in a-lifetime trip experience, including a theater performance and a holiday cruise on the Hudson River with dinner and entertainment. The experience also includes round-trip airfare, hotel accommodations, and an exclusive New Year’s Eve gala, featuring live entertainment and prime location for the Times Square ball drop.

One lucky trip winner will be randomly drawn to win $1 million and become the First Powerball® Millionaire of the Year. For more information on the First Powerball® Millionaire of the YearSM promotion, please visit www.powerballrockineve.com and the following social channels:

