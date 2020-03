HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – The Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board has announced the closure of all Fine Wine & Good Spirits stores indefinitely. It will take effect Tuesday at 9:00 P.M. to help slow the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

Sales will cease online at 5:00 P.M. on Monday.

Toward the end of the month, the PLCB will re-evaluate its operations, guided by the strategy developed by the Governor’s Office and the Pennsylvania Department of Health.